MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,338 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in MetLife by 51.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on MET. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $65.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

