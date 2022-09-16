Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Sempra by 53.0% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sempra by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,309,000 after acquiring an additional 252,241 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 80.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 5.4% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.11.

Sempra Stock Down 1.6 %

SRE opened at $170.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.20. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

