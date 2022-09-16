Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 181 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $465.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.86. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $889.78. The company has a market capitalization of $190.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

