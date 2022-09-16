Amalgamated Bank Purchases 299 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $17,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $616.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $665.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $686.44. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $873.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.