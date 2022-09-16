Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,656 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.91.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.66 and a 200 day moving average of $133.65. The stock has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.