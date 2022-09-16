Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 251 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA THD opened at $69.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $64.86 and a 12 month high of $81.64.

