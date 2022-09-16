Stelac Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXC. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,189,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 144,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,421,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 75,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000.

GXC opened at $78.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.28. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $73.89 and a 1 year high of $118.86.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

