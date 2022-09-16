Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $173,000 Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 41.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 564,947 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Teradata by 151.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after acquiring an additional 446,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 45.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 297,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at $14,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

Teradata Price Performance

NYSE:TDC opened at $31.86 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

