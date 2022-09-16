Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $155,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $984,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,047,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,932,000 after buying an additional 191,120 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $60.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22.

