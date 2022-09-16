Stelac Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

