Stelac Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

