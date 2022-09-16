Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,147,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,833,000 after purchasing an additional 126,638 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 123,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,207,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,721,000 after purchasing an additional 115,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $19.66.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

