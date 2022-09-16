Stelac Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,358,774,000 after purchasing an additional 723,057 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,730,426,000 after buying an additional 251,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after buying an additional 1,657,878 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after buying an additional 5,117,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,334,000 after buying an additional 987,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $404.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

