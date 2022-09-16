iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $585,000.

CRBN opened at $137.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $132.61 and a 1 year high of $176.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.18.

