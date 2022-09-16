Kalos Management Inc. Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $438,274,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 187,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

ROP stock opened at $384.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.42. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

