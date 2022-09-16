Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.0 %

Bio-Techne stock opened at $316.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TECH. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

