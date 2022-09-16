Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.37.

