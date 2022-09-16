Kalos Management Inc. Sells 15,959 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,959 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $79.94 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $118.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.35.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

