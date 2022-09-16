Kalos Management Inc. Acquires New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,232 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $73.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.