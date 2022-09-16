1,985 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

A stock opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.14. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $177.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

