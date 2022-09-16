7,396 Shares in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Acquired by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $33.90 on Friday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64.

