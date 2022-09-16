Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 100 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.6 %

CMG opened at $1,710.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,549.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,466.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,837.55.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.