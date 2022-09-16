Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 2,000 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of O opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

