Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $86,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 3.0 %

O opened at $63.43 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.