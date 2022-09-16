Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $313,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. UBS Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of PPG stock opened at $120.44 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.16 and a 200-day moving average of $125.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

