Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $76,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

