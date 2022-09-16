Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Offit Capital Advisors LLC

Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $413.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.28 and a 200 day moving average of $432.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

