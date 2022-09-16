Offit Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,428 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $165.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

