Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 1,637 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,068 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $149.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.70 and a fifty-two week high of $373.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

