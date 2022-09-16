Vise Technologies Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

NYSE PG opened at $137.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $327.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

