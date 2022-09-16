Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $162.67 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $148.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.73.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

