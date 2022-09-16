Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Electric Power by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 270,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after purchasing an additional 81,682 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP opened at $100.19 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.84. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

