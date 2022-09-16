Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $281.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.73.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.