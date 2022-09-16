FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.35.

FedEx stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

