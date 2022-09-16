Piper Sandler Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $358.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $358.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.31.

Adobe stock opened at $309.13 on Friday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $305.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

