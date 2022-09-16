Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,855 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Masco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $48.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

