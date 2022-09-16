American Trust Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

American Trust grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 375.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.62 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $98.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

