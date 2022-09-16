American Trust Has $1.08 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 113.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 358,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,895,000 after purchasing an additional 181,390 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

