American Trust Buys 4,691 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 216.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cintas by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,772 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Cintas by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 1.1 %

CTAS stock opened at $398.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.50 and its 200 day moving average is $397.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.89.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.