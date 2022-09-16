Vise Technologies Inc. Trims Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 46.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Dover by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Dover by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dover by 61.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $122.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

