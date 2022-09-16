Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.26 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,138,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.37% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,257,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

