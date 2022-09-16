Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $333,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.0 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a PE ratio of -141.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.