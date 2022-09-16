Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 7,155 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Altria Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 459,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 148,330 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Altria Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 123,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MO opened at $42.01 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

