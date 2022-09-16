Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 7,703 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.51. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

