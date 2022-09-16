Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 173 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

