Garde Capital Inc. Has $34.15 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,759 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.7 %

MSFT opened at $245.38 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

