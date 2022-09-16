Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,115 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $125.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
