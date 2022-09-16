Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,001 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $149.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.42 and its 200 day moving average is $157.95. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

