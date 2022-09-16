Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $160.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.21. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

