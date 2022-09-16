Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 5,861 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.7% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 224,325 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,230,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $218,501,000 after acquiring an additional 863,888 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 372,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after acquiring an additional 29,263 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $152.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day moving average of $156.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

